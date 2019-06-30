Five Star Trek movies are headed to Amazon Prime in July

CBS

J.J. Abrams famously brought the universe of Star Trek back to cinemas in 2009, but as most of you are probably well aware, Star Trek's cinematic legacy stretches back decades.

The first Star Trek movie was released in 1979, but William Shatner and the gang were in movies up until Generations in 1994. And after Picard et al. took over, there were Star Trek movies up until 2002.

Good news for folks that want to recap: five of the pre-Abrams Star Trek movies are going to be available on Amazon Prime come this July.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) featuring the original Star Trek crew will be on Prime alongside Star Trek: First Contact (1996) and Star Trek: Insurrection (1998), which starred the Next Generation cast. Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), which to date was the last Patrick Stewart played Jean-Luc Picard, is also available to stream.

All five will be available on Amazon Prime starting July 31 -- good homework assignments in anticipation of the upcoming Star Trek: Picard, which is expected to premiere later this year and will also be available on Amazon after being shown on CBS.

Note: CBS is the parent company of CNET.