Apple Arcade is here for iPhones, and later this week for iPads. But Google is not taking it lying down, announcing the similar-sounding Google Play Pass for Android devices.

Like Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass offers unlimited access to a large library of games without the usual advertisements or in-app purchases, all for a monthly fee. But while Apple Arcade is all games, Google Play Pass will also include utility apps such as FaceTune and AccuWeather for the $4.99-a-month cost. Signups begin this week, and up until Oct. 10, Google Play Pass will be available for $1.99 a month for the first year.

Another big difference: While Apple Arcade has 100-plus games, Google Play Pass has over 350 games and utility apps. Note, however, that all of the Play Pass games and apps are already available without the subscription through the standard Google Play Store, unlike Arcade games, which are exclusive to the subscription service (at least for mobile platforms).

Here's how the two services stack up.

Apple Arcade vs. Google Play Pass

Apple Arcade Google Play Pass Cost $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month with a one-month free trial $4.99 a month with a 10-day free trial, $1.99 a month for the first year until Oct. 10. (No UK or Australian pricing announced) Number of titles 100-plus exclusive games 350-plus cross-platform games and apps, no exclusives so far Compatible software iOS, iPadOS, TVOS 13 or MacOS Catalina Play Store version 16.6.25 and above and Android version 4.4 and above Compatible hardware iPhone SE through iPhone 11 iPad Pro (all models), iPad 5th and 6th gen, iPad Mini 4th and 5th gen, iPad Air 2nd and 3rd gen, iPod Touch 7th gen, Apple TV 4K, Macs released later than 2012 Mobile, laptop and tablet devices with Play Store version 16.6.25 and above and Android version 4.4 and above Compatible controllers Made for iOS Controllers, Xbox One S Controller, PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controller Controller support varies by game, but can include Razer Raiju Mobile Controller, Samsung's GamePad Controller and the Xbox One S Controller Can you play on multiple devices? Yes, up to 10 devices with the same iCloud account Yes, up to 10 devices with the same Google Play account Can you share your account? Yes, up to 5 other family members accounts, through Apple's Family Sharing Yes, up to 5 other family members accounts through Google Play Family Library

