Five deals for Friday: $21 wireless headphones, $80 4K Blu-ray player and more

Happy Friday. There are always plenty of tech deals out there, but it's hard to tell what's really a deal and what isn't. So we've poked around a bit, sifted through the bargain bin so to speak, and came up with a few sales we found worthy of attention.

Anker SoundsBuds Slim for $20.49 (about 20 percent off at Amazon): With the slightly upgraded SoundBuds Slim Plus ($30) available, the original is on sale for about $5 off. I reviewed this wireless sports headphone and liked it -- you'll be hard-pressed to do better for the price. (Read the full review here).

LG UP-875 4K Blu-ray Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray Player for $80 ($120 off at Best Buy): We reviewed and gave high marks to the LG UP-870, which is identical to this model.

Logitech Harmony Ultimate One universal remote for $80 ($170 off at Best Buy): Yes, there's a newer version of this remote and no, it doesn't come with the Harmony Hub (you can add it, however), but this is still a good deal on high-end IR remote that started out at $250. (Read our full review here).

BeatsX (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) for $65 at Best Buy: These headphones are selling for $100 Amazon. But if you want to save $35, you can pick them up a Best Buy. (Read our full review here).

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation for $150 at Amazon ($30 off): I reviewed the HD 4.50 and have it high marks. If you can't afford the Bose QuietComfort 35 or Sony WH-1000XM2, this is a good alternative. You can also buy it at Best Buy for $150. (Read our full review here).