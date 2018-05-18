Five deals for Friday: $21 wireless headphones, $80 4K Blu-ray player and more

Happy Friday. There are always plenty of tech deals out there, but it's hard to tell what's really a deal and what isn't. So we've poked around a bit, sifted through the bargain bin so to speak, and came up with a few sales we found worthy of attention.
Anker SoundsBuds Slim for $20.49 (about 20 percent off at Amazon): With the slightly upgraded SoundBuds Slim Plus ($30) available, the original is on sale for about $5 off. I reviewed this wireless sports headphone and liked it -- you'll be hard-pressed to do better for the price. (Read the full review here).
LG UP-875 4K Blu-ray Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray Player for $80 ($120 off at Best Buy): We reviewed and gave high marks to the LG UP-870, which is identical to this model.
Logitech Harmony Ultimate One universal remote for $80 ($170 off at Best Buy): Yes, there's a newer version of this remote and no, it doesn't come with the Harmony Hub (you can add it, however), but this is still a good deal on high-end IR remote that started out at $250. (Read our full review here).
BeatsX (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) for $65 at Best Buy: These headphones are selling for $100 Amazon. But if you want to save $35, you can pick them up a Best Buy. (Read our full review here).
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation for $150 at Amazon ($30 off): I reviewed the HD 4.50 and have it high marks. If you can't afford the Bose QuietComfort 35 or Sony WH-1000XM2, this is a good alternative. You can also buy it at Best Buy for $150. (Read our full review here).
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.