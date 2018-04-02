Five bucks will get you the new ESPN+ service, starting April 12

ESPN

We've known about Disney's plans for a standalone ESPN service for some time now, including its $4.99 per month price, but some of the exact launch date and other details have been a mystery, until now. In a news release, the broadcaster says:

ESPN+, the upcoming direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International in partnership with ESPN and featuring ESPN branded content, will launch on April 12 and offer fans a dynamic lineup of live sports, original content and an unmatched library of award-winning on-demand programming – all for a subscription price of $4.99 per month.

The service will include specialty programming for sports like rugby and cricket, along with 180 Major League Baseball games, 180 NHL games, boxing, golf and more -- but no NFL games.

This is the first standalone streaming network from Disney, but it won't be the last. The company is planning a Netflix-style service for Disney and Star Wars films, which should launch next year.