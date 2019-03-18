Five Apple original TV shows have reportedly completed filming

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty

Filming on five of the many shows slated for Apple's long-rumored streaming service have finishing shooting, a report said Sunday.

The New York Times revealed what stage the first wave of shows has reached. These five are reportedly in the can:

The Octavia Spencer drama Are You Sleeping?

For All Mankind, a space drama from Outlander and Battlestar Galactica producer Ronald D. Moore.

An untitled thriller from Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan.

A Rob McElhenney/Charlie Day comedy.

Dickinson, a comedy about reclusive poet Emily Dickinson (who's played by Hailee Steinfeld).

We might see some of the footage at Apple's "It's Show Time" March 25 event, when the company's expected to unveil its streaming service.

