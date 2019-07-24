Fitbits might not track your heart rate right if you're a person of color

Sarah Tew/CNET

Since their debut, fitness trackers and smartwatches have been common to see on people's wrists. As of February, Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit made up 88% of smartwatch unit sales in 2018, the Smartwatch Total Market Report said. However, the gadgets might not work as effectively for people of color or those with tattoos, according to findings published Wednesday by Stat, a health and medicine publication.

Users have complained on the Fitbit forums and Reddit about the smartwatches having trouble giving readings on users with darker skin. Fitbit replied in the community forum and said the Charge HR tracks "heart rate on every complexion" and directed users to a support article.

Fitbit, Samsung watches, Garmin devices and other wearables use green lights, which are cheaper than infrared lights, to take readings. Stat's report said that green light has a shorter wavelength and is "more readily absorbed by melanin." This makes it harder for people with darker skin tones to get accurate readings.

Apple told Stat that it also uses green lights to continuously monitor, but uses infrared light to take readings every five minutes. Apple, Fitbit, Samsung and Garmin didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

