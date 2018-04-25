Fitbit restores Versa connectivity after earlier outage

Josh Miller/CNET

Owners of Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic smartwatches should no longer have problems syncing the devices with their smartphones. Fitbit says the company has resolved connectivity issues that had afflicted both devices for several hours on Tuesday.

"We have rolled out a fix and all Versa and Ionic users should now be able to use their devices normally," Fitbit said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused."

CNET's Fitbit-supplied review sample exhibited the same problems Tuesday afternoon, but we've experienced no further problems once the fix was announced.

Prior to the fix, both watches were unable to load apps and watch faces, or even receive firmware updates because of the earlier connectivity problems. Influential gadget blogger Dave Zatz tweeted that he had returned his Versa because of the issue.

This is why you don't want the Fitbit Versa. And why I returned mine today. @internetofshit https://t.co/qDa7ZNHeiM pic.twitter.com/dSrE2vSIuY — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) April 24, 2018

CNET has had mostly positive experience with the Versa so far, but the outage points out the potential problems -- and user frustrations -- with any internet-connected device.

Originally published April 24 at 3 p.m. PT. Updated at 7 p.m. PT and again on April 25 at 9 a.m. PT with confirmation that the issue was resolved.

