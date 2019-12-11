CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mac Pro Resident Evil 3 remake Game of Thrones free on Roku Sony's State of Play recap Best Nintendo Switch deals Best phones of 2019
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Fitbit Versa 2 returns to Cyber Monday low of $130 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

The highly rated Fitbit Versa 2 was on sale for $150. Now it's down to $130.

Listen
- 00:49
14-fitbit-versa-2Enlarge Image
Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Fitbit Versa 2 was selling for $150 or $50 off its list price of $200. We thought that was a good deal for this Editors' Choice award-winning hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch. But now it's down to $130 or $70 off at various retailers, including Amazon, Best BuyWalmart and Fitbit's own site. Needless to say, that's an even better deal. Read CNET's full Versa 2 review.

See it at Walmart
See it at Amazon
See it at Best Buy

Before you whip out your credit card, you should also be aware of these fitness tracker and smartwatch deals that are ongoing:

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019