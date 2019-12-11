This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.
For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Fitbit Versa 2 was selling for $150 or $50 off its list price of $200. We thought that was a good deal for this Editors' Choice award-winning hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch. But now it's down to $130 or $70 off at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. Needless to say, that's an even better deal. Read CNET's full Versa 2 review.
Before you whip out your credit card, you should also be aware of these fitness tracker and smartwatch deals that are ongoing:
- Fitbit Versa Lite on sale for $100 (save $50)
- Fitbit Inspire HR on sale for $80 (save $20)
- Garmin Forerunner 645 GPS running watch on sale starting at $220 (save $180 from list price)
Fitbit Versa 2 returns to Cyber Monday low of $130 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
