Early Black Friday deal: Fitbit Versa 2 is $50 off at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 and Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS, and called it, "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150 or $50 at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. Read CNET's full Versa 2 review.

Before you whip out your credit card, note that the the original Versa is currently selling for $120, and these fitness tracker/smartwatch deals that are already confirmed for next week: