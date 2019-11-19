We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 and Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS, and called it, "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150 or $50 at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. Read CNET's full Versa 2 review.
Before you whip out your credit card, note that the the original Versa is currently selling for $120, and these fitness tracker/smartwatch deals that are already confirmed for next week:
- Fitbit Versa Lite on sale for $99 (save $50)
- Fitbit Inspire HR on sale for $69 (save $30)
- Apple Watch Series 3 on sale starting at $129 (save $40 from current sale price)
Early Black Friday deal: Fitbit Versa 2 is $50 off at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers
