Fitbit Versa 2 could be coming next month

The Fitbit Versa 2 is reportedly launching next month and could include features like Alexa voice commands, more than four days of battery life, music storage and Fitbit Pay capabilities. Citing leaked marketing for the rumored next-gen fitness tracker, Android Central reported Wednesday that the gadget will also come with a microphone and 24/7 heart-rate monitoring.

The first Fitbit Versa was priced at $199 and came out in April 2018, while the budget-edition Fitbit Versa Lite launched earlier this year for $160. The two fitness trackers are now priced at just $170 and $130, respectively.

The first Versa's battery lasts between three and four days, but only seven hours while playing music. It also includes no GPS, and it looks like there're no plans to add that to the Versa 2. The Versa comes in black and peach versions, while the Lite comes in white, lilac, marina blue, mulberry and charcoal.

The Versa sequel will be available Sept. 15, the report said. Fitbit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.