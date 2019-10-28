Fitbit stock surges on report that Google-parent Alphabet may buy company

Sarah Tew/CNET

Fitbit shares surged Monday as a new report claimed that Google-parent Alphabet was looking into buying the wearable company.

According to the report from Reuters, Alphabet has "made an offer" to buy Fitbit, though the report did not disclose terms. After briefly being halted, shares of Fitbit resumed trading late Monday morning, with the company rising nearly 28% to $5.51 early Monday afternoon.

Fitbit, of course, is the maker of popular wearables and fitness trackers including the recent Versa 2 smartwatch. Unlike the Apple Watch, which is iPhone-only, Fitbit's products work on both iOS and Android and provide a way for Android users to be able to connect to a wearable.

Google has tried in the past to develop its own wearable platform called WearOS to rival Apple's smartwatch, but early efforts have failed to catch on with consumers despite attracting a host of high profile partners such as Tag Heuer, Fossil, Michael Kors and Movado.

In IDC's recent wearables report, the research firm found that Fitbit had a market share of 10.1% during the second quarter of 2019, shipping 3.5 million devices.

Google and Fitbit did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Alphabet is set to report earnings after the bell closes on Monday afternoon.