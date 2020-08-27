Fitbit Sense vs. Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Inspire 2: What's new and different?

Fitbit

Fitbit announced its latest wearable devices during a virtual launch on Tuesday, in which the company highlighted its focus on health and wellness monitoring in the coronavirus pandemic. All three fitness-focused devices, the Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2, are available for preorder now ahead of their September release date in the US.

The Sense is an entirely new smartwatch brand from Fitbit, marking its first major watch update since the Fitbit Versa in 2018. The Sense is the most expensive new device but it's also the most advanced smartwatch from Fitbit, featuring an array of new sensors. It has an ECG, similar to the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, that can detect abnormal changes in heart rate. It also has stress sensing and temperature sensing, which measures variations at night and compares it to your baselines.

In addition to its more advanced features, the Sense also includes more common fitness-tracking options such as calorie burn, steps count and blood oxygen tracking (SpO2).

Read more: Fitbit Sense: 3 new sensors for temperature, ECG and stress

The Versa 3 is the latest generation of the Fitbit's popular smartwatch, which marked one of the company's early forays into this category. Like the Sense, the Versa 3 has a curved square face with metal and glass finishing. But it doesn't have as many sensors. The Versa 3 doesn't have stress sensing or heart-health monitoring, but it does get access to SpO2 levels at night. It also now has onboard GPS (so you don't need bring your phone on outdoor workouts) and it supports Alexa and Google Assistant. Just like the Sense, its battery life is said to last six days and both devices use the same magnetic charger that promises to charge a full day's worth of juice in 12 minutes.

Fitbit

The Inspire 2 is a follow-up to the Inspire and Inspire HR fitness trackers. Like its predecessors, it has a slim and clean design with a monochrome display, allowing for battery longevity. Fitbit puts battery life of the Inspire 2 at 10 days -- making it the longest across its entire product portfolio, according to the company. This fitness tracker still has sleep tracking and heart-rate monitoring around the clock.

For more detailed specs, take a look at our chart below.