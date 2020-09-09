CNET también está disponible en español.

Fitbit Sense vs. Versa 3 vs. Inspire 2: We clear up the confusion

Fitbit has just launched two smartwatches and a fitness tracker. Here's how the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 stack up against each other.

fitbit-sense-sapphire-fog-grey-sport-crop-left

The Sense is a brand new smartwatch from Fitbit.

 Fitbit

Fitbit announced its latest wearable devices during a virtual launch last month, in which the company highlighted its focus on health and wellness monitoring in the coronavirus pandemic. All three fitness-focused devices, the Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2, are available for preorder now ahead of their U.S release date later this month.

The Sense is an entirely new smartwatch brand from Fitbit, marking its first major watch update since the Fitbit Versa in 2018.  The Sense is the most expensive new device but it's also the most advanced smartwatch from Fitbit, featuring an array of new sensors. It has an ECG, similar to the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, that can detect abnormal changes in heart rate. It also has stress sensing and temperature sensing, which measures variations at night and compares it to your baselines. 

In addition to its more advanced features, the Sense also includes more common fitness-tracking options such as calorie burn, steps count and blood oxygen tracking (SpO2). 

The Versa 3 is the latest generation of the Fitbit's popular smartwatch, which marked one of the company's early forays into this category. Like the Sense, the Versa 3 has a curved square face with metal and glass finishing. But it doesn't have as many sensors. The Versa 3 doesn't have stress sensing or heart-health monitoring, but it does get access to SpO2 levels at night. It also now has onboard GPS (so you don't need bring your phone on outdoor workouts) and it supports Alexa and Google Assistant. Just like the Sense, its battery life is said to last six days and both devices use the same magnetic charger that promises to charge a full day's worth of juice in 12 minutes.

screenshot-2020-08-25-at-8-54-05-pm.png

Fitbit's Inspire 2 comes in three colors.

 Fitbit

The Inspire 2 is a follow-up to the Inspire and Inspire HR fitness trackers. Like its predecessors, it has a slim and clean design with a monochrome display, allowing for battery longevity. Fitbit puts battery life of the Inspire 2 at 10 days -- making it the longest across its entire product portfolio, according to the company. This fitness tracker still has sleep tracking and heart-rate monitoring around the clock.

For more detailed specs, take a look at our chart below.

Fitbit Sense vs. Versa 3 vs. Inspire 2


 Fitbit Sense Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit Inspire 2
Shape Square Square Rectangle
Materials Aluminum and stainless steel N/A N/A
Display size, resolution AMOLED AMOLED OLED
Always On Yes Yes No
Interchangeable bands Yes Yes Yes
GPS Yes Yes Connected GPS
Automatic workout detection Yes Yes Yes
Water resistance Yes, up to 50m Yes, up to 50m Yes, up to 50m
Calls Yes Yes No
Notifications Text replies (Android) Text replies (Android) Text replies (Android)
Microphone Yes Yes N/A
Speaker Yes Yes N/A
Voice assistant Alexa and Google Assistant Alexa and Google Assistant No
Music Onboard (Deezer, Pandora), playback control (Spotify) Onboard (Deezer, Pandora), playback control (Spotify) N/A
Mobile Payments Fitbit Pay Fitbit Pay N/A
Sleep tracking Yes Yes Yes
Period tracking Yes Yes Yes
Special features Stress tracking and SpO2, ECG and skin temperature SpO2 and skin temperature 10 day battery life
Emergency features N/A N/A N/A
Compatibility Android and iOS Android and iOS Android and iOS
Battery life 6 days 6 days 10 days
Price (USD) $329 $229 $100
Price (GBP) £300 £200 £90
Price (AUD) $500 $400 $180