Fitbit Charge 4 pictures leak online

Images of what is reportedly the new Fitbit Charge 4 have appeared online, with 9to5Google saying it obtained the pictures from an unnamed source. The rumored new fitness tracker looks similar to the Charge 3, with an OLED touchscreen and a new watch face. The rear looks to have an SpO2 sensor and an optical heart rate monitor, according to the report.
The new Fitbit Charge 4 comes in black and maroon, with 9to5Google saying it will also be unveiled in blue and will cost around £139 in the UK.
The Fitbit Charge 3 launched in November 2018 for a price of $120. Since then, Google's parent company Alphabet agreed to purchase Fitbit in a $2.1 billion deal.
