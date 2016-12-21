Fitbit Charge 2 software update adds workout pausing, do-not-disturb mode and more

Fitbit on Wednesday announced a software update for its flagship Charge 2 fitness tracker. The update addresses numerous complaints users had with the device, specifically those with workout modes.
User will now have the ability to pause and resume workouts. The update also adds a Do Not Disturb mode that will disable notifications when enabled. Other changes include a new heart rate zone indicator during workouts, vibration feedback during the guided breathing sessions, an on-device battery life indicator, and a new clock face.
The update is rolling out now. You can view the full changelog below:
- Pause and resume workouts: Simply press the button when you're using multi-sport mode to pause and restart your workout, helping you track just the time you are active.
- New heart rate zone visualization: A tachometer-style visualization of your heart rate zones during multisport mode lets you see which zone you are in and the progress needed to reach the next zone, letting you adjust your effort with more precision and maximize your workout.
- Guided breathing session feedback: During a Relax guided breathing session, a light vibration from the device will signal when you need to inhale or exhale so you can close your eyes, fully relax, and find more moments of calm.
- Battery life indicator: Know exactly when to recharge your tracker and guarantee you'll get credit for every step you take with the ability to view the battery percentage directly on the device display.
- New clock face: Charge 2 now has more ways to wear it with a new clock face that lets you see each second of every minute so you never miss a moment.
- Do Not Disturb: Turn notifications on or off directly on the device so you can stay focused without distraction.
Share your voice