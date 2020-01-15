Fitbit beats Apple Watch to adding blood oxygen monitoring

Josh Miller/CNET

Fitbit has finally activated its blood oxygen monitoring feature on its Versa, Ionic and Charge 3 wearables, after years of waiting, Tizenhelp reported earlier today. While Apple still holds the largest smart watch market share, Fitbit (which was recently acquired by Google) beat it to the punch with the release of the blood oxygen monitoring function.

Fitbit users in the US started seeing blood oxygen saturation data appear in the app today on devices that have an SPO2 sensor, according to the report. This information is useful for detecting sleep apnea, asthma and heart disease.

Apple holds patents for blood oxygen monitoring, but has yet to activate the feature in any devices. French health tech company Withings recently unveiled its new ScanWatch, which also has SPO2 monitoring capabilities. However, it is still undergoing FDA clearance, and the company has yet to announce when the watch will be available to purchase.

Fitbit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

