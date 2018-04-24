Fitbit app outage means its newest Versa watch can't connect

Josh Miller/CNET

A smartwatch is only as good as the services that support it. Fitbit's newest smartwatches, Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic, has been hit with problems today because of an outage in the Fitbit app that's seriously affecting its ability to do things like load apps and watch faces, or even receive firmware updates.

Influential gadget blogger Dave Zatz tweeted on it earlier. He's one of many to have been dealing with issues for hours.

This is why you don't want the Fitbit Versa. And why I returned mine today. @internetofshit https://t.co/qDa7ZNHeiM pic.twitter.com/dSrE2vSIuY — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) April 24, 2018

CNET's Fitbit-supplied review sample exhibited the same problems Tuesday afternoon. We couldn't install new watch faces, nor could we load apps. The Versa has otherwise performed very well since we received it in mid-March.

Fitbit acknowledged the problem via a statement confirming the situation:

"We are actively working to resolve an issue affecting Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic that is impacting syncing, setup and firmware updates, and downloading apps and clock faces from the App Gallery. We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and appreciate their patience as we work to get this resolved as quickly as possible."