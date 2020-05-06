First US Space Force recruitment video wants you to find your purpose off the planet

A day after Netflix dropped a trailer for its upcoming comedy Space Force, the actual military branch has posted its first recruitment video.
In a video posted to Twitter, showing rockets, mission control-types rooms and US Space Force members in spacesuits, a voice over says, "maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet."
Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett said during a livestream Wednesday that so far recruitment hasn't been a problem for the Space Force. "There's been an avalanche of applicants."
This sixth branch of the US military was established in December 2019 and will be operational by mid-2021. Among its responsibilities will be, "developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems [and] maturing the military doctrine for space power," according to a fact sheet.
CNET's Eric Mack contributed to this report.
