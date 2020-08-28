First two seasons of Cobra Kai now on Netflix

YouTube

Starting today on Netflix, you can watch the first two seasons of Cobra Kai, the YouTube sequel series to the Karate Kid, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reigniting their rivalry as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The series, originally on the YouTube Red, picks up the popular action story 34 years after the original.

The series was originally on YouTube's premium subscription service starting in 2018 but eventually made its way to the free version of YouTube.

Kick some ass. Take some names. Seasons 1 & 2 of Cobra Kai now on @netflix!



Tag your weakest friend below, and tell them training starts today 💪 pic.twitter.com/yZxXEYvCEH — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 28, 2020

A third season of Cobra Kai is in the works, according series creator Jon Hurwitz, and it will be available exclusively on Netflix when it debuts in 2021, Business Insider reported. The first two seasons are still available on YouTube's premium channel.

If you need to catch up, Netflix has the original Karate Kid movie too.