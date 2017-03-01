First trailer for David Fincher's serial killer series 'Mindhunter'

David Fincher is back on Netflix. The director and producer of Netflix's hit "House of Cards" is working on serial killer series "Mindhunter" -- and here's the first trailer.

Fincher is one of the directors of the new crime drama starring Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallanay and Anna Torv. He also produces the drama along with Charlize Theron.

The show is based on the 1996 book "Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit", by Mark Olshaker and former special agent John Douglas. Douglas's techniques of studying high-profile serial killers, rapists and other criminals inspired fictional characters such as Will Graham, the haunted hero of "Silence of the Lambs" and "Hannibal".

Fincher himself has previously tackled serial killers in true-life drama "Zodiac" and his breakthrough chiller "Seven".

Look out for "Mindhunter" on Netflix in October.

Netflix revealed the trailer at a press event in Berlin today, where creators and stars from the streaming service's forthcoming original shows gave a taste of what we can expect. New originals "Las Chicas Del Cables", "Subarra" and "Dark" -- from Spain, Italy and Germany respectively -- join Netflix's current lineup of productions from around the world.

