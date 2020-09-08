First The Mandalorian season 2 images reveal Baby Yoda is still a baby

Disney Plus

Season 2 of the show that launched Baby Yoda into the pop culture stratosphere is coming back to Disney Plus in October, and now Disney has dropped a handful of new images from The Mandalorian to ensure we're pumped.

The new pics came Tuesday via Entertainment Weekly, showing Baby Yoda zipping around his neighborhood of the Star Wars universe with the stoic bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) in his satchel/makeshift baby carrier.

Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm

Francois Duhamel/Lucasfilm

Mercenary Cara Dune (Gina Carano), who helped Mando save a village from raiders on the planet Sorgan, and leader of the bounty hunter guild Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) are also along for the ride.

Justin Lubin/Lucasfilm

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," showrunner Jon Favreau told EW. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we're bringing a lot more scope to the show."

"Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy," executive producer and director Dave Filoni said.

Now bring on the trailer.

New episodes of The Mandalorian drop on Disney Plus Oct. 30. See more pictures from the new season at EW.