First Stargirl trailer takes the DC Universe to high school

DC Universe

Being a teen has its own set of challenges, but imagine if you discovered your parent was once a superhero sidekick, and you're next in line? That's the premise of Stargirl, which will air on CW and the DC Universe streaming service. DC Universe unveiled the first trailer for the show on Tuesday.

Stargirl focuses on Courtney Whitmore, a high school student who discovers her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) was once Star-Spangled Kid, a sidekick to the superhero Starman.

The action-packed first full trailer sees Joel McHale's Starman crushed under rubble, where he utters a dire line: "The Justice Society must live on."

Someone with honor must carry the torch, he adds. Presumably that's where Stargirl comes in.

We see a little of Courtney using Starman's staff which, as Wilson's Pat Dugan warns, "is extremely temperamental." But it seemingly chooses Courtney to be its next wielder, and thus begins her superhero journey.

The series will feature other DC comics characters, including members of both the Justice Society of America and the Injustice Society.

The show's cast includes Brian Stapf as Ted Grant (Wildcat), Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Rex Tyler (Hourman), Henry Thomas as Charles McNider (Dr. Mid-Nite) and Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman.

The 13-episode series is set to debut on DC Universe streaming service and the CW in spring 2020.