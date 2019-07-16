First Rick and Morty season 4 photos revealed ... crocodile robots?

Rick and Morty fans have been waiting a long time for any hints about the quirky cult animated show, which hasn't aired new episodes since October 2017.

Finally, a sneak peek: On Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly revealed two images from the upcoming season, which will air on Adult Swim in November.

Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed https://t.co/gdvgbtmgSD — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 16, 2019

The two images are very different, but both feature mad scientist Rick, Morty's grandfather. In the first image, Rick seems to have cut himself a path through a field of a golden wheat-like crop. Entertainment Weekly says he's "on an alien planet," which is nothing new for Rick.

In the second image, Rick is facing down a group of grim-faced crocodile-robot-alien-soldier things. They look menacing, but Rick, as always, is unbothered, and looks more ticked off than frightened by the croc army. EW notes the similarity to Crocubot, a cyborg croc that appeared to meet his end in season 3, but also remarks that these seem to be different creatures. Maybe cousins out for revenge? Anything is possible in Rick-and-Morty land.

No real info is revealed about the images, but one fan was suspicious, writing on Twitter, "100 bucks says these shots are in the new version of the intro and won't actually appear in any episodes."

$100 bucks says these shots are in the new version of the intro and won’t actually appear in any episodes — Nico Villasana (@nico_villasana) July 16, 2019

More info about the new season of Rick and Morty may be revealed on Friday afternoon, when the show will participate in a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Will a full trailer for the new season be unveiled? Stay tuned.