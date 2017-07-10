Cheapest-ever Echo, Echo Dot headline first Prime Day deals

1:15 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Amazon's Prime Day online shopping extravaganza starts later today, and the company has just teased some of the first big deals available.

As always, Amazon's own hardware is at the top of the discount list. Prime price cuts include some of the best-ever deals on the Echo speaker ($90, 50 percent off its normal $180 price) and Echo Dot ($35, down from $50). These discounts come as Amazon is looking to expand its dominance in the smart speaker market ahead of competition -- at the high end, at least -- from Apple's HomePod, which is due in December for $350.

Also on sale is the company's new 55-inch Fire TV, down to $400 from $650.

In addition to price cuts on Fire tablets and Kindle readers, shoppers will also find price cuts on Sony headphones, Bissell vacuums, Libratone wireless speakers and August smart locks, to name just a few.

Amazon's homepage for all prime deals is amazon.com/primedeals, while TV-specific deals will be broken out at amazon.com/primedaytvdeals. Dozens of pages of deals are already available to be flagged, though the exact discounts haven't been disclosed.

One big question mark is when these deals will hit, and how long they'll last. Prime Day utilizes Amazon's "lightning deal" format: tens of thousands of products go on sale every five minutes for the sale's 30-hour duration (starting a 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET today, with limited quantities. Other deals -- usually, Amazon's own hardware -- extend throughout the bulk of the day.

For Prime Day tips, check out 9 things you should know about Prime Day.

We'll be parsing these deals to determine which are worth your time and which you can pass on. In the meantime, here's the full list, straight from Amazon's press release:

Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99



Save $15 on Echo Dot



Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite



Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99



Fire 7, our best-selling tablet, only $29.99



Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can add four months of the full catalog streaming service for just $0.99 when buying Echo devices, Fire TV streaming media players or Fire tablets



Save $75 on Echo Show Arlo Security Camera



Save 30% on Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle



Save $50 on August Smart Lock



Echo Dot and Sony XB10



Save big on Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones



Save 45% on Libratone One Click portable Bluetooth speakers



Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories



Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories



Save 30% on RepRap Guru 3D Printer



Save 50% on two-pack of Tile Slim Phone Finders



Save big on Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 + Digital HD [Blu-ray]



Save 40-50% on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more



Save 30% on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby



Save big on diamond stud earrings – 1 carat diamond stud earrings for 499.99 or ½ carat diamond stud earrings for $239.99



Save up to 70% on select Samsonite two-piece spinner sets



Save up to 40% on select furniture, mattresses and rugs



Save 20% on nursery essentials



Save $100 on the Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum



Save up to 40% on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K'NEX and more



Save up to 30% on select Under Armour training gear



Save 30% on select adidas apparel



Save up to 50% on select Callaway Golf products



Skywalker Trampolines Jump N' Dunk Trampoline with safety enclosure and basketball hoop, 8-Feet, only $119.99



Save 30% on the Sportstuff 1030 Adventure Stand Up Paddleboard with accessories



Save 25% or more on AmazonBasics – from office products to outdoor gear



Get 20% back on thousands of items with an Amazon Prime credit card including select Disney Pixar Cars toys, select Thule jogging strollers and luggage, and select Yamaha musical instruments



Save up to 50% on grocery items by Amazon, including Wickedly Prime and Happy Belly products



Save 40% off your first six months of Audible membership, and enjoy the world's largest library of audiobooks plus original audio programming (just $8.95/mo for 6 months)



TV-specific deals (also highlighted in the release) are as follows: