First Prime Day deals revealed: $40 off Kindle Paperwhite and more

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew / CNET

Amazon Prime Day doesn't start until July 16 at noon PT, but we got the early word on a few deals that will be available. Here's the quick round up. We'll be adding to the list as we hear about products that will be on sale.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Can't wait until Monday? Here's a few deals Prime members can get right now:

Certified Refurbished HD 8 tablet for $40 (16GB): This tablet (new) is a good value at $80. At $40, it's a real bargain. Read our full review here.

Echo Show for $130 (regularly $230, though it's usually on sale for less): We didn't love the Echo Show at $230, but it's more enticing at $130. Read our full review here.

Certified refurbished Kindle Paperwhite for $70: If you can't wait for the $80 Prime Day deal for a new Kindle Paperwhite, you can get this refurbished model for $10 less right now.

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet for $90 (32GB): We expect to see a significant discount on the HD 10 on Prime Day, but this is still a great deal on this tablet, which you can now turn into an Echo Show. Read our full review here.

128GB SanDisk Ultra Micro SD for $32: This isn't related to Prime Day, but I just thought I'd throw it in because this is a very good price for a 128GB memory card.

Now Playing: Watch this: Everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2018

Prime Day 2018: The best deals so far -- and everything else you need to know

Prime Day 2018: CNET's complete coverage