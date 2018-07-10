First Prime Day deals revealed: $40 off Kindle Paperwhite and more

Amazon Prime Day doesn't start until July 16 at noon PT, but we got the early word on a few deals that will be available. Here's the quick round up. We'll be adding to the list as we hear about products that will be on sale.
- The Kindle Paperwhite will be on sale for $79.99 ($40 off): While Amazon hasn't updated this e-reader for a while, the Paperwhite is still the best value in e-readers, particularly at this price. Read our full review here.
- DJI will be offering the Mavic Pro for $600, $200 off its list price of $800, and the Mavic Pro Fly More Combo (with extra batteries, parts and case) for $700 (usually $1,000). Read more about this deal here.
- You'll also be able to get the DJI Spark Fly More Combo for $450, or $50 off its list price. Read more about this deal here.
- The Blink XT 1 Camera System (regularly $129.99) will be on sale for $75 and the Blink XT 2 Camera System (regularly $229.99) will be on sale for $139.99: We reviewed an earlier version of this security camera system and gave it fairly low marks. However, we haven't reviewed this new version.
- Philips Hue Starter Kit + Echo Dot Bundle will be available at Treasure Trucks in select cities for $69.99. This bundle includes two smart bulbs and the Hue Hub (regularly $70), plus an Amazon Echo Dot (now $35) to control your lights with your voice. That basically means you're getting the Echo Dot for free. For more information, visit https://www.amazon.com/TreasureTruck.
Can't wait until Monday? Here's a few deals Prime members can get right now:
Certified Refurbished HD 8 tablet for $40 (16GB): This tablet (new) is a good value at $80. At $40, it's a real bargain. Read our full review here.Get a refurbed Fire HD 8 Tablet
Echo Show for $130 (regularly $230, though it's usually on sale for less): We didn't love the Echo Show at $230, but it's more enticing at $130. Read our full review here.$100 off Echo Show
Certified refurbished Kindle Paperwhite for $70: If you can't wait for the $80 Prime Day deal for a new Kindle Paperwhite, you can get this refurbished model for $10 less right now.Get a refurbed Kindle Paperwhite
Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet for $90 (32GB): We expect to see a significant discount on the HD 10 on Prime Day, but this is still a great deal on this tablet, which you can now turn into an Echo Show. Read our full review here.Get a refurbed Fire HD 10 Tablet
128GB SanDisk Ultra Micro SD for $32: This isn't related to Prime Day, but I just thought I'd throw it in because this is a very good price for a 128GB memory card.128GB MicroSD card for $32
