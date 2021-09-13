Marvel Studios

A world-weary mentor and his annoying-but-charming protegee are ready to entertain you in the upcoming Hawkeye series, premiering on Disney Plus the day before Thanksgiving. The first trailer arrived Monday for the Marvel Cinematic Universe show, which stars Jeremy Renner -- who reprises his role as master archer Clint Barton aka Hawkeye -- and Hailee Steinfeld as new character Kate Bishop.

Check out the sharp-shooting trailer below and get into the Die Hard-style fun -- and the Christmas cheer.

That mentor-protegee dynamic never fails to charm and will no doubt provide plenty of laughs for the series set in New York City. Kate, aka Clint Barton's No. 1 fan and the self-described "world's greatest archer," brings plenty of mishaps into the expert marksman's life. It seems Kate has taken inspiration from Clint's vengeful killer alter ego Ronin, first seen in Avengers: Endgame, and Clint apparently leaves his family shortly before Christmas (with a promise to reunite before the holiday) to help her out.

We also catch glimpses of Kate's beloved pup, Lucky the Pizza Dog, and Rogers: The Musical, a Captain America Broadway show that'll undoubtedly prove a strange experience for Clint.

If you stuck around for the post-credits scene in Black Widow, you'll know Florence Pugh's scene stealer Yelena Belova will be featured in the series as the assassin set on hunting down Clint for his role in her sister-figure Natasha Romanoff's death.

The rest of Hawkeye's cast includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Free, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.

The first episode of Marvel's Hawkeye series hits Disney Plus on Wednesday, Nov. 24. If you need a Marvel fix now, new episodes of animated anthology show What If...? are currently hitting the streaming service each Wednesday.