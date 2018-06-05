The new trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part debuted Tuesday morning.

We finally get to see more of what The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part -- a long-anticipated sequel to 2014's Lego Movie -- is all about.

In the trailer, Chris Pratt's character Emmet Brickowoski (who never seems to be dismayed at anything) must rescue the very capable character Wyldstyle, voiced by Elizabeth Banks.

Duplo Aliens have captured her, along with Will Arnet's Batman and other characters voiced by actors Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Tiffany Haddish. And it's up to Emmet to save his friends.

Previously, on Monday, Lego revealed the title and a movie teaser photo.

Directed by Mike Mitchell, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will debut worldwide in theaters from February 2019.