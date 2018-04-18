Enlarge Image Clay Enos

Anti-hero comic book character Harley Quinn -- and popular Suicide Squad film character played by Margot Robbie -- will finally get her own movie alongside other notable women in the DC Comics universe.

Not only is this great news for fans of the complex character, but it looks like DC Entertainment and Warner Bros also want women to direct and write the untitled film.

Warner Bros is eyeing Chinese-American director Cathy Yan to direct the upcoming spinoff, according to Deadline, which is based on the 1995 Birds of Prey comics. The comics feature an all female team including Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and Katana.

The project's script is penned by Christina Hodson, who was recently asked to write the upcoming Batgirl film, replacing Joss Whedon.

This deal would make Yan the first female Asian-American to helm a superhero movie, and the third female filmmaker to direct a DC Entertainment film which includes directors Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) and Ava DuVernay (The New Gods).

Previously, Yan directed the indie movie Dead Pigs in 2018.