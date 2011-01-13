First Direct banking app for iPhone lets you pay crippling bills on the move

First Direct has launched a free banking app for the iPhone and iPod touch that will let you pay your eye-watering bills on the move.

While not the first banking app for Brits with iPhones, it's the first such app we're aware of that will let you actually make transactions. You can check your balances, view your 20 most recent transactions, make payments and transfer moolah between accounts.

You'll need to have enabled Internet banking with First Direct to take advantage of the app. For more advanced online banking features, such as setting up payments to a new person or company, you'll still need access to a laptop or desktop computer. But the First Direct app is a sizeable step towards doing your banking wherever the heck you chuffing well like.

Existing iPhone banking apps from the likes of NatWest, the Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank let you ascertain how broke you are. But they don't provide you with the option to become even poorer by actually making payments.

The First Direct app is available in iTunes now. The bank says it plans to make its app available on other smart-phone platforms during the course of 2011.