Politics

First Democratic debate 2019: Memes off and running

Beto O'Rourke and Cory Booker slip into Spanish and create a fiesta of memes, while NBC leaves the wrong mics on.

US-VOTE-2020-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE

Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the first Democratic primary debate. 

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Wait a minute, didn't we just have a round of political debates? It's that time again. The first debate of the Democratic presidential primary season, leading up to the 2020 election, is airing Wednesday live from Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are broadcasting the debates from 9 to 11 p.m. ET each night.

Because the Democratic field of candidates is so large, 10 contenders are debating Wednesday, with an additional 10 taking a turn Thursday. 

Wednesday's candidates are Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Former Rep. John Delaney and Rep. Tim Ryan.

Follow this post as we round up the evening's top meme-worthy moments. 

Beto speaks Spanish 

One of the first debate moments to stir social-media interest came early on, when former Rep. Beto O'Rourke slid between English and Spanish during his first answer. The bilingual demonstration pleased some and startled others. Some just wanted an answer in any language. 

Mas Espańol

Corey Booker wasn't about to let O'Rourke be the only Spanish-speaker on the stage. He whipped out his own language skills.


Haven't I seen you somewhere before?

The candidates may talk a good game, but it turns out many of them remind us of other familiar faces.

Jay Inslee: An admiral in a 1995 movie

or Yondu

Elizabeth Warren: A Claire's shopper

A bicyclist

Amy Klobuchar: Auntie Amy

Cory Booker: Lex Luthor

Mr. Clean

Beto O'Rourke: Jack Skellington

Julián Castro: An NPC

Bill De Blasio: Beto's dad

A Bitcoin investor

An Indiana Jones character

Joe Pesci

Mic mistake

Midway through, NBC experienced a technical goof when the network's control room neglected to turn off the mics worn by the first moderators.

Even before the first debate began, such hashtags as #DemDebate were trending on Twitter and other social-media networks.

Netflix comedy series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj tweeted out a fake flier for the debate joking about the enormous lineup, labeling certain candidates as "guys who probably aren't going to be in the next debate" and poking fun at Biden in particular.

Fans especially liked how the flier suggested pop band Imagine Dragons would be taking the stage. "I had no clue they were running," joked a Twitter user. "The Democrats need to do a better job of advertising their candidates."

Some who commented felt it was just too early, and too many candidates were involved.

And a number of different debate-watchers, from a variety of political parties, made bingo cards for the debates, showing likely phrases and happenings.

