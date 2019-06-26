First Democratic debate 2019: Memes off and running

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Wait a minute, didn't we just have a round of political debates? It's that time again. The first debate of the Democratic presidential primary season, leading up to the 2020 election, is airing Wednesday live from Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are broadcasting the debates from 9 to 11 p.m. ET each night.

Because the Democratic field of candidates is so large, 10 contenders are debating Wednesday, with an additional 10 taking a turn Thursday.

Wednesday's candidates are Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Former Rep. John Delaney and Rep. Tim Ryan.

Follow this post as we round up the evening's top meme-worthy moments.

Beto speaks Spanish

One of the first debate moments to stir social-media interest came early on, when former Rep. Beto O'Rourke slid between English and Spanish during his first answer. The bilingual demonstration pleased some and startled others. Some just wanted an answer in any language.

Can I get some closed captioning for @BetoORourke I suck at Spanish #DemDebate — Undecided 2020 (@2020Undecided) June 27, 2019

My reaction when I see Beto respond #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/IqPlouIBjV — Reginaldo Valdez (@regi_valdez) June 27, 2019

Beto managed to avoid answering the question in both Spanish and English. 😑 #DemDebate — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) June 27, 2019

This man is speaking Spanish to avoid the questionejdjdjjdjddj #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jcqW1yeYIo — Kirsty Devereaux (@thirstwithkirst) June 27, 2019

Savannah: Would you support a 70% tax rate



Beto: OK, first of all, let me start by reading the lyrics to "Wonderwall" in Spanish #DemDebate — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 27, 2019

Beto goes to Spanish, pulls out phone to live stream his answer, then does a rad guitar lick while chugging a Monster energy drink because punk rock #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/7VDrPwuuoz — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) June 27, 2019

Beto speaking Spanish: a bit cringey, a bit of a flex, but honestly if my Cuban grandma were still alive, I know she would have appreciated it. Millions of other people might, too. #DemDebate — Michelle Ruiz (@michelleruiz) June 27, 2019

Mas Espańol

Corey Booker wasn't about to let O'Rourke be the only Spanish-speaker on the stage. He whipped out his own language skills.

#DemDebate 2020: How Non-Mangled is Your Spanish — Alexis Goldstein 🔥 (@alexisgoldstein) June 27, 2019

Beto, Julian Castro, and Cory Booker after the next #DemDebate commercial break... pic.twitter.com/t1RV9Sdk14 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 27, 2019





Haven't I seen you somewhere before?

The candidates may talk a good game, but it turns out many of them remind us of other familiar faces.

Jay Inslee: An admiral in a 1995 movie

Jay Inslee looks like the admiral in a war movie from 1995. #DemDebate — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) June 27, 2019

or Yondu

“Governor, what was it like playing Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy” pic.twitter.com/Zotcu0f06a — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren: A Claire's shopper

Elizabeth Warren looks like she’s wearing the earrings they pierced her ears with at Claire’s and it’s adorable. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) June 27, 2019

A bicyclist

See, this is why I like @SenWarren .. Even though she looks like she rode her bicycle to the debate... she has great points #DemDebate #DemocraticDebates — Elizabeth 💁🏽‍♀️ (@naturally_ee) June 27, 2019

Amy Klobuchar: Auntie Amy

Amy Klobuchar looks and sounds like the Passive Agressive Aunt at Thanksgiving dinner — HussCar (@HusseyAlden) June 27, 2019

Cory Booker: Lex Luthor

Can’t trust @CoryBooker he look too much like Lex Luther...who might I add was president 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2yE6YGylqm — Black Frasier Crane (@JimboNeely) June 27, 2019

Mr. Clean

Why does @CoryBooker look like angry Mr Clean with a tan and a lazy eye pic.twitter.com/QT1W8HH9H4 — Schmidttopotamus (@SpenceS1324) June 27, 2019

Beto O'Rourke: Jack Skellington

Julián Castro: An NPC

Is it me or does Julién Castro look like an NPC in Oblivion — Colin McDonald (@ColinMcDeez) June 27, 2019

Bill De Blasio: Beto's dad

Bill de Blasio looks like he’s Beto O’Rourke’s dad — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 27, 2019

A Bitcoin investor

De Blasio looks like he’s trying to get me to invest part of my 401k in bitcoin. — kang👎 (@jaycaspiankang) June 27, 2019

An Indiana Jones character

Joe Pesci

@desusnice Bill de Blasio looks like Joe Pesci on HGH. pic.twitter.com/F5dq7xaDnF — board man (@n0000000000pe) June 27, 2019

Mic mistake

Midway through, NBC experienced a technical goof when the network's control room neglected to turn off the mics worn by the first moderators.

I'm shocked Elizabeth Warren didn't jump in with a plan to fix the mics. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) June 27, 2019

So far my favorite person of the night is the guy who advised Beto to give his answers in Spanish. My second favorite is the guy in the control room who left everyone’s mics on. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 27, 2019

When they forget to turn off the mics #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/HSgaX4FJxH — KayleCue (@KaleyLWR) June 27, 2019

turn up all the mics in the control room, TURN THEM UP — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) June 27, 2019

Control mics are on, control room people are the real heros — Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) June 27, 2019

The control room has the mics for prior moderators still on, instead of #DemDebate candidates.



Chuck Todd: pic.twitter.com/7RLToQJGLB — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) June 27, 2019

Even before the first debate began, such hashtags as #DemDebate were trending on Twitter and other social-media networks.

Netflix comedy series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj tweeted out a fake flier for the debate joking about the enormous lineup, labeling certain candidates as "guys who probably aren't going to be in the next debate" and poking fun at Biden in particular.

We know you're all excited about the debates so we made this flier for you to share. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Ua59vxz1Sb — Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (@patriotact) June 26, 2019

Fans especially liked how the flier suggested pop band Imagine Dragons would be taking the stage. "I had no clue they were running," joked a Twitter user. "The Democrats need to do a better job of advertising their candidates."

Imagine Dragons?!?! Yay! They're getting my vote! I had no clue they were running. The Democrats need to do a better job of advertising their candidates. I can really relate to their lyrics. They'll make great co-Presidents. I have no clue what any of them look like. #DemDebate — LadyL ☀️🇺🇸 (@LadyLecondoliak) June 26, 2019

Some who commented felt it was just too early, and too many candidates were involved.

Should be a rule u can’t start running for Presidency until the year of the election. This is ridiculous. We r a year and half away and we r having debates. SMH. — Kevin (@Vercetti44) June 26, 2019

Way too many candidates on both sides. Real waste of time and money for 1 election. Can't the parties do a Battle Royale and do with whoever's left? — MarcO Saulnier (@marcorock101) June 26, 2019

And a number of different debate-watchers, from a variety of political parties, made bingo cards for the debates, showing likely phrases and happenings.

me making bingo cards for the first Democratic debate rn pic.twitter.com/nseprtKRlo — Taylor Thompson (@OhTayCanYouSee) June 25, 2019

I will be live tweeting the first debate in Miami tonite! Here's a fun Bingo card if you want to play the home game. See you at 9pm EST! #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/ZSm8dj4NiV — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 26, 2019

The @LP_SCC created these DNC debate bingo cards. pic.twitter.com/MN5wsNDQxp — Jess Mears (@jess4liberty) June 26, 2019

RNC just emailed out democratic debate bingo... pic.twitter.com/FDxVp45lW3 — Nicole Goodkind (@NicoleGoodkind) June 26, 2019