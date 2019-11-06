Way back in October, we told you there were 6 big categories of products that you shouldn't buy until Black Friday. High up on that list was any Amazon device. And now we can happily say: We told you so. Amazon reps just emailed us with an early list of what's expected to go on sale, and when -- and it includes some of the best prices this side of Prime Day, back in July.

We've listed the full swath of deals below. It's a rolling sale: Some deals start Nov. 22 (the Friday before Thanksgiving), with more devices being added every few days through Thanksgiving Day.

Note that we've included the sales pricing and links, but the sale prices are not available until the dates indicated. Plan your shopping accordingly. Can't wait? Here are the best deals on Amazon now.

Starting Nov. 22: Fire tablets, Kindle Paperwhite and more

The price drops start Nov. 22 -- that's the Friday before Thanksgiving, one week before Black Friday proper.

This is the Goldilocks tablet in Amazon's line -- you're much better off getting this model versus the 7-incher below. See our Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet review.





Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet. This is the same hardware as above, but with 32GB of storage built-in, a rubberized case, a year of FreeTime Unlimited (kid-friendly content) and a 2-year no-questions-asked replacement warranty for any damage. See the Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet review.

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, updated for 2019, usually costs $50. During this Black Friday sale, it will be just $30. That said, we highly recommend you upgrade to the 8-inch model below for just $20 more. See the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet review.

Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $60. This has the same features as the 8-incher Kids version, above. See the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet review.

The biggest tablet in Amazon's lineup is the Fire HD 10. This 10-inch model was just updated for 2019 with a faster processor and USB-C charging, too. Normally $150, it'll be 33% off during this sale period. See our hands-on preview of the 2019 Fire HD 10 Tablet review.





Normally $130, the Paperwhite -- the best all-around Kindle e-reader -- is back down to just $85 during this sale. See our Kindle Paperwhite review.

Starting Nov. 24: Fire TV products

The Sunday before Thanksgiving, Amazon adds more devices to its sale list.

Sarah Tew/CNET Spend just $10 more for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (usually $50). See our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Want to save $5? Get the non-4K version of the Fire TV Stick. (This was actually $15 during Prime Day 2019.) Read our review of the Fire TV Stick.

Sarah Tew/CNET Save $30 on the new Fire TV Cube. (The older model was $70 during Prime Day.) See details on the 2019 Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Starting Nov. 27: Blink cameras, Ring doorbells and $5 smart plugs

The day before Thanksgiving means even more stuff goes on sale.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET No longer confined to your doorbell, the Ring Indoor Cam lets you add surveillance to any room of your home. Just make sure your comfortable with Ring's relationship with law enforcement first. Ring Indoor Cam vs. Wyze Cam.

Amazon The Blink XT2 is a weatherproof security camera with a battery that can supposedly last for two years. Getting a two-pack for $100 is a good deal. (There was a 2-pack offered during Prime Day at a lower price.) See our hands-on preview of the Blink XT2.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET It's not our favorite smart plug, but if you're getting it for $5, there's nothing to complain about. And that's the price when you bundle it in with the Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio starting Nov. 27. Read our Amazon Smart Plug review.

Starting Nov. 28: Echo speakers and smart displays

Happy Thanksgiving! While you're basting the turkey, you can buy a good chunk of Amazon's updated Echo line at some very discounted prices.

Back to its Prime Day low, the Echo Dot (without the clock) puts all of the smarts of Amazon's assistant Alexa into a small and affordable package. Even at its normal price of $50, it's a good deal, so the $22 price is still something to celebrate. With voice commands, you can control your smart home, check the weather, play music, search the internet and more. You lose some sound quality with the smaller size, but you can plug it into your own speakers to make up for the difference. See the Amazon Echo Dot 2018 review.

James Martin/CNET But c'mon... you want the newer, cooler version with the clock built-in, right? It was just introduced in September at $60, but now it'll be at its lowest price yet: Just $35. Read our Echo Dot with Clock review.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET If you want a smart speaker with Alexa that has a little more oomph to its sound quality, the latest version of the original Echo might be the right choice for you. The older version of this puppy was selling for $50 at one point on Prime Day, but with a list price of $100, $60 isn't half bad. See our Amazon Echo 2019 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET With a a 5.5-inch touchscreen and the ability to wake you up with a nifty sunrise animation, this is our favorite smart display with Alexa. And at this price, it's a no-brainer. See the Amazon Echo Show 5 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The second gen Echo Show refined the design of the first model and offers better sound quality and a 10-inch HD screen. It combines the functionality of a smart speaker like the Echo Dot with a touchscreen you can use for video calls and controlling your smart home with a tap. We like the Echo Show 5 a little better, but at $150 for the full-sized Show -- $10 less than Prime Day, which looks to be its lowest ever -- is a tempting offer. See the Amazon Echo Show review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Do you need Alexa in your car? Probably not. But who are we to judge? If you always wanted Amazon's personal assistant on the road, now you can have it for half price. That's the lowest since it first became available to buy earlier this year. See our Echo Auto review.

