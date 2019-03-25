First all-female spacewalk: How to watch NASA make history

Enlarge Image NASA

It's been 35 years since cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to walk in space when she stepped outside the Salyut 7 space station.

On Friday, NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch are scheduled to take a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. If all goes as planned, they will become the first all-female spacewalk team in history.

NASA TV will kick off live coverage starting at 3:30 a.m. PT Friday. The actual spacewalk is expected to begin around 5:20 a.m. PT and will last about 6.5 hours.

McClain and Koch will continue work on a project to upgrade the ISS solar array battery storage system. They will swap out old nickel-hydrogen batteries with more powerful lithium-ion batteries.

This spacewalk will be a quick turnaround for McClain, who took part in spacewalk this past Friday along with NASA astronaut Nick Hague. McClain and Hague also worked on swapping out batteries and installing adapter plates.

The battery upgrades are scheduled to take place over a couple of years as new hardware arrives at the ISS.

NASA said it didn't intentionally schedule the McClain-Koch spacewalk during Women's History Month, so the milestone will simply be a happy coincidence.