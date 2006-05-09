Firm offers bounty for open-source tech support

The company already offers first- and second-line support for these products, but it plans to work with the open-source community to get help with more complex issues.

Steven Grandchamp, chief executive of OpenLogic, said on Monday that the initiative will help companies get support for multiple open-source products from one provider.

"We have heard loud and clear from our larger enterprise customers, some of whom are using more than 400 open-source products, that they want one throat to choke for open-source support," Grandchamp said in a statement.

"OpenLogic's Expert Community program is being launched to help address this need in a new, creative way. Enterprises get the support they require, and open-source committers and contributors can earn money to support the work they love to do," he said.

Developers joining the program will be paid for each issue they resolve and can choose whether they want to be paid in cash or through prizes such as a Microsoft Xbox console. Alternatively, they can have the money donated to an open-source organization.

James Governor, an analyst at RedMonk, said the program is an interesting idea that could encourage participation in open-source communities.

"Vibrant communities are far more important to technology adoption than cool tools or technologies," he said. "Combining community efforts with getting paid can effectively act as a double-whammy incentive. 'You mean I get paid for this, too? Awesome!'"

Open-source service providers have often hired open-source developers to provide support to customers, but OpenLogic claims to be the first company to reward community members directly for their support efforts without requiring them to switch jobs.

Simon Riggs, a developer on the open-source database PostgreSQL, was not convinced by OpenLogic's proposal. Riggs said it is difficult to get third-line support from the open-source community in a timely manner and that payment in game consoles is unlikely to help.

"I don't know anyone who knows anything worthwhile about third-level enterprise support who would be interested in being paid in Xboxes," Riggs said. "My view is if you want reliable support, you need to arrange that in advance from dedicated staff with dependable service-level agreements. Open-source communities are very good at providing basic support, but in general, trusted, timely, high-quality support isn't available when you need it from that route."

Broomfield, Colo.-based OpenLogic will not have service-level agreements with community developers but said it has built-in redundancy for each project to assure timely responses.

Ingrid Marson of ZDNet UK reported from London.