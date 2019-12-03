Firewatch follow-up In The Valley of Gods 'on hold' indefinitely

Campo Santo

Valve giveth, Valve taketh away. Last month the revered gaming company announced Half-Life: Alyx, a full-length VR game that takes place in between the first and second Half-Life games. It's an ambitious project, especially since Valve is known for releasing only the most polished of games. The drawback is that another promising game, In The Valley of Gods, has been shelved as a result.

In 2016, game studio Campo Santo released beloved first-person adventure title Firewatch. In 2017, it announced In The Valley of Gods, a similar style of game based in Egypt. In 2018, the studio was bought by Valve. And now, as 2019 closes, Campo Santo co-founder Jake Rodkin tells Polygon that In the Valley of Gods is "on hold" indefinitely.

"In the end, Valve Time makes fools of us all," he joked, in reference to Valve's notorious habit of endlessly delaying or permanently shelving its own games. Rodkin explained that many Campo Santo team members are now working on Half-Life: Alyx, as well as Dota Underlords.

"As of today, In The Valley of Gods development is on hold," he said to the publication, "but it certainly feels like a project people can and may return to. And when that happens, we'll find an exciting way to let fans know."