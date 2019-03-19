Firefox update blocks annoying autoplaying audio and video

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Mozilla's Firefox browser is working to minimize inconveniences we encounter online. The browser's latest update, version 66 released Tuesday, silences autoplaying videos by default, prevents page jumps and makes it easier to find what you're looking for in multiple tabs.

The Block Autoplay feature will by default stop videos from starting automatically on news sites or those that host movies or TV shows. If you want to watch the video, just click to play it.

It's important to note that it won't stop videos that already play on mute. You can enable autoplay on certain websites by editing your permissions list in the control center.

Firefox version 66 makes for a smoother scrolling experience too. The new feature keeps your page anchored so you don't lose your place even if ads or images load. Searches are streamlined with the tab overflow menu and private browsing, which doesn't save your history.

Additionally, the newest version of Firefox includes easier-to-understand security alerts, support for Windows Hello and an improved experience for extension users.

You don't have to be a Firefox user to take advantage of autoblock features. In April, Google Chrome started blocking autoplaying audio and video on many sites. The browser learns which websites you allow and which you deny. As you continue to use the browser, Chrome updates its list and blocks as you would.