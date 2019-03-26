Stephen Shankland/CNET

If you're a Firefox true believer, or even just a Firefox user, your password pains just got a little easier with the release of Firefox Lockbox for Android devices.

The password manager, based on login information already in Firefox, makes it easier to sign into apps as well. It integrates with login autocomplete systems in both Apple's iOS and Google's Android software, Mozilla said.

It's not as fancy as password managers like LastPass, BitWarden, 1Password and Dashlane, and the only browser it works with is Firefox. But on the other hand if you're already in the Firefox world it's basically already set up for you. There's no migration process as with dedicated password managers.

Password managers aren't always easy to use, but they strive to make the best of a bad situation -- our reliance on obscure, obtuse bits of information to gain access to the dozens or often hundreds of apps and services in our online lives. By automatically remembering and entering passwords, password managers can encourage you to use unique, strong passwords instead of recycling easy-to-remember, easy-to-guess ones.

Firefox Lockbox lacks some more advanced but very useful password manager features, like the ability to generate secure new passwords and to offer to save usernames and passwords when you sign up for a new site.

Those sorts of things are on the table, though. "Currently, there is no password generator for new accounts. For today's launch, we are bringing additional value to Firefox users by improving their login experiences," Mozilla said. "We are exploring options for future features, and what might resonate best with Firefox users."