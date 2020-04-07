Firefox boosts address bar in latest update

Firefox

Firefox is giving its browser an update Tuesday that may not feature many major upgrades but should help boost productivity in the popular browser.

In a post on its blog Selena Deckelmann, vice president of Firefox's desktop product development, detailed the new features it is adding to what it calls version 75.0. Among them are a larger address bar when searching to make the field more prominent and the ability for the browser to bold "additional popular keywords" when searching to try and help guide you.

Firefox

Clicking on the address bar will also give you quick access to your most frequented sites, as well as better call out if you have the page open in a different tab.

The new update is available now for desktop users.