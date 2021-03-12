Stimulus checks arrive in days Track your stimulus check SSDI, SSI and stimulus checks Child tax credit Daylight Saving Time PS5 restock

Firefighters get fire at Tesla factory in California under control

News video showed smoke coming from a building that appeared to be under construction.

tesla-factory-6.jpg

The Tesla factory in Fremont, California.

 James Martin/CNET

Firefighters on Thursday responded to a fire at a Tesla factory in Fremont, California. Live video captured by a local news helicopter showed white smoke coming from the roof of a building that was under construction. It reportedly burnt itself out and the site wasn't evacuated.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. PT, caused by a combination of molten aluminum and hydraulic fluid, a spokesperson for the Fremont Fire Department said. The fire was described as "deep-seated" and restricted to a vehicle manufacturing stamping machine.

There were no reports of injuries to Tesla employees or firefighters.

Tesla's Model 3 is produced at the factory, but the company idled Model 3 production late last month without providing information on why the lines stopped. Production was expected to resume on March 7, but it's not clear if that happened.

A small fire at the same facility in 2018 broke out on a cardboard pile close to the factory test track and then spread to an outside structure. That fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Tesla didn't respond to a request for comment, however the company dissolved its public relations department last year.

CNET's Sean Keane contributed to this report.