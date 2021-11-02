Fired Apple worker reportedly files complaint with NLRB over alleged retaliation

Angela Lang/CNET

A former Apple employee who raised concerns about the company's treatment of employees reportedly filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday, accusing the iPhone maker of retaliation.

Janneke Parrish, a product manager for Apple Maps, alleged in a complaint to the NLRB that she was fired in October for her role a movement to change the company's culture, according to a report Tuesday from The Washington Post. Parrish reportedly helped launch #AppleToo, an employee group that collected stories of harassment and discrimination at the company.

In September, the #AppleToo group published an open letter to CEO Tim Cook and the company's senior leadership, calling on the tech giant to improve its treatment of workers and to "fulfill its promise of inclusion, diversity and equity."

The NLRB is already investigating at least two complaints filed by Apple employees alleging unfair labor practices by the company, according to filings on the agency's website. One complaint, filed on Aug. 26, relates to accusations of retaliation, discipline and discharge, while another, filed on Sept. 1, alleges threats and promises of benefits.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has said in the past that it's "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace."

