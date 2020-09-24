Fire TV Stick Lite brings price of Alexa-powered streaming down to $30

Amazon

With streaming more popular than ever during the pandemic, Amazon's Fire TV family of streaming devices getting an update. Or at least, a price cut and different names.

The new Fire TV Stick Lite is now the company's cheapest streamer at $30. It's a replacement to last year's $40 Fire TV Stick at a lower price. The Lite still offers access to Fire TV's thousands of apps and games as well as a voice remote that lets you talk to Alexa, by pressing the mic button, to search for TV shows, launch apps and control smart home devices. You can also pair it with an Echo speaker for hands-free TV control.

On the other hand the Lite's price lets it better compete against entry-level devices like the Roku Express and Google Chromecast, both of which also cost $30. It's not hard to imagine the LIte's price going down to $20 or even less during Amazon's Prime Day sale, slated for October 13 this year.

Stepping up in price and features, Amazon also announced a $40 version with a remote that offers the the power, volume and mute keys missing from the Lite. It also has with Dolby Atmos audio capability.

Both new streamers are 1080p, full HD only. 4K resolution is reserved for the $50 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. It continues to compete against our favorite current streamer, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, and could soon go up against Google's rumored $50 Chromecast replacement.

Amazon claims both new products are 50 percent more powerful than their predecessors and use 50 percent more power. In a nod to its sustainability pledge, the company said the new devices would have a new low power mode, a feature that could be rolled out to existing Fire TV devices as well.

This is a developing story...