You can download Fire Emblem Heroes right here, right now

The wait is over. You can now download Nintendo's third big mobile release*, Fire Emblem Heroes, in app stores around the world.
It's a free download for Android and iOS smartphones, and you'll find the download links to the iTunes App Store and Google Play right here:
But what is Fire Emblem, and why should you care? Here's our complete explainer and ultimate beginner's guide to Fire Emblem and Fire Emblem Heroes.
*We mean third after Pokemon Go and Super Mario Run. No, we're not counting Miitomo.
