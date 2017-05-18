Fire at Google I/O conference injures 3

CBS SF

The Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference, was disrupted Thursday afternoon by a fire that sent three people to the hospital, authorities told the local CBS TV station.

One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, the Mountain View Fire Department told KPIX in San Francisco. The three fire victims were event staff, Google said in a statement.

"We're thankful to the fire department for putting it out and ensuring everyone's safety," a Google spokesperson said in a statement. "No attendees were hurt but regretfully, three event staff were injured and we're making sure they receive the proper treatment."

The fire reportedly broke out shortly before 4 p.m. PT at a picnic table area at the Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Fire investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire, KPIX reported.

Google said the event will continue as planned for the rest of Thursday evening and Friday.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.