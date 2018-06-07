Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Jeff Bezos has quite a record for entrepreneurial activity: first Amazon, then Blue Origin, then The Washington Post. Maybe the next business venture for Bezos should be sinking $15 into a Kickstarter project to improve snacking hygiene.

On Tuesday, Bezos posted a photo of his orange-stained fingertips on Instagram. "I know... but god I love Cheetos," he confessed.

Enlarge Image Finger Caddy

On Thursday his salvation emerged: the Finger Caddy, a "smart snack assistant" that looks like a pair of big tweezers attached to a ring. You can use them to grab potato chips, cookies, chocolate-covered pretzels, nachos and yes, Cheetos. Early birds will pay $15 for a set of nine when the gizmos arrive on Kickstarter.

"Once worn on the finger, both the ring attachment and the Finger Caddy grabber can easily rotate to provide a full range of motion. This flexibility allows the user to make adjustments on-the-fly as she goes from eating a chip to tapping on her smartphone screen repeatedly," Finger Caddy said. Sounds like just the thing for a globe-trotting high-tech executive who wants to keep run multibillion-dollar tech companies without getting crumbs in the keyboard.

Preorders begin Tuesday, June 12, Finger Caddy said. The gadgets are scheduled to ship in September.

