Can you find the hidden cat in this tricky viral Twitter photograph?

Cats are crafty little critters, and they can cram themselves into the tiniest of tiny spaces. A photograph of one wily feline winning a game of hide-and-seek went viral this week on Twitter. On Sunday, Kate Hinds, newsroom planning editor at WNYC public radio, shared a photo of her impressive bookcase at her Manhattan home, captioning it "Today in find the cat." Go ahead, find it. We'll wait. (Cat-finding spoiler is coming later on in this article.)
"My cat's name is Norah, although in my family no one agrees on whether there should be an 'h' on the end," Hinds told me in an email. "We adopted her a little over ten years ago from a local rescue group."
Hinds said her family knows most of the places the kitty tends to hide in, and the spot she's sought out in the photo is one of Norah's favorite summer hiding spots.
Some Twitter users were stumped.
"I can't find the cat but I love your bookcase," wrote one.
Some couldn't believe there was really a cat somewhere in the image. "There's an actual cat in this pic?? Or a figurine or something?" wrote one Twitter user.
Give up? Hinds posted a closeup from the image revealing Norah's paw juuuuust sticking out from under the TV.
"For some reason, she goes behind the TV in the summer," Hinds told me. "She prefers to bed down with the winter hats/scarves in the colder months."
The hunt for the cat might have offered a nice, necessary diversion for some who could use it.
"I need everyone to check their camera rolls and put together a thread of 'Where's the Cat,'" wrote one Twitter user. "I haven't been this calmed by a tweet in a LONG time."
Wrote another, "I'd play this every day. This is brilliant."
Hinds even has a few more find-the-cat options for those who need the distraction.
By Tuesday night, the image had been retweeted more than 42,900 times, and liked more than 219,300 times. Fur real.
