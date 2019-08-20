DVSPORT

A few years ago, Mrs. Cheapskate and I purchased stand-up paddleboards, also known as SUPs. Because we wanted them to be easily transportable, we opted for inflatable models -- and have never looked back. The ones we bought continue to perform beautifully to this day, and we don't need a truck, trailer or even a van to move them around. (We also don't need a huge swath of storage space in the garage.)

I am not, however, going to tell you what we paid for them. I'll just say it was way, way more than this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the DVSPORT Inflatable 10-foot Stand-Up Paddleboard for $179.40 when you apply promo code 9TVBIZU9 at checkout. It normally sells for $299 -- also way more than we paid for ours (sob). Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

These boards are 5 inches thick when inflated and constructed with dual-layer PVC. They come with a removable main fin, an air pump, an adjustable paddle (which breaks down into three pieces for easier transport) and a carrying case.

As noted, I own a different brand (Tower, if you're curious), so I can't say how these compare with what I'm used to. I can say that inflating them by hand is not fun, though it's definitely a good warm-up activity. There are electric pumps available, and you can also get adapters that'll fit any existing blower you might already own.

Beyond that, I can point only to the customers reviews, which number just eight in total and average out to 4.8 stars. Oddly, Fakespot doesn't like any of those reviews, but ReviewMeta gives them all a passing grade. My $.02: The reviews are legit. Many of them have accompanying photos or video, and the others don't strike me as fishy in the least.

I was surprised to discover how many more inflatable SUPs are available these days, and how prices have plummeted into $150 to $300 range. So if this one sells out or you find the reviews to be questionable, there are lots of other options.

That's good news, because now you can find out what all the fuss is about without spending a small fortune. Paddleboarding is a really pleasant, really zen activity, something I recommend everyone try at least once.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: This $5 Echo Dot deal is for babies

Well, okay, it's for parents of babies. Amazon is offering the Echo Dot smart speaker for just $4.99. The catch? You need to set up a baby registry, and then you (or someone buying you a gift) needs to spend at least $15. Assuming you've got a baby on the way, that's hardly a catch at all.

Actually, the real catch is this: Said purchase must be made before Aug. 22 -- so hurry up! Once that happens, you should receive a notification (via email) that the promotional code has been applied to your account. Then just add a Dot to your shopping cart by Aug. 31 and presto: $4.99 final price!

Bonus deal: An amazing sale on top-rated NordVPN

You probably know you should be using a VPN whenever you connect to a public Wi-Fi network (like at Starbucks or on a flight), but which one? If you've done any research, you know that NordVPN has some of the best ratings of any of the tools out there -- but it's definitely on the pricey side.

Here's a rare deal, though it requires you to use a cash-back service. For a limited time, NordVPN's 3-year plan is on sale for $107.55 (which works out to $2.99 per month). That's already a hefty savings, but if you start that purchase at Rakuten (formerly Ebates), you'll earn a whopping 60% cash back. That brings your net total down to just $43 for three years.

Remember, if you're new to cash-back services, you won't see this discount reflected anywhere at checkout; you'll pay the full $107.55, then get notification of your rebate -- which will take a full 90 days to process.

CNET hasn't reviewed NordVPN, though you can find it in our list of the best VPN services. ZDNet did a deep dive, however, and if you search elsewhere, you'll find overwhelmingly glowing ratings for the service.

This triple-cash-back offer is really the icing on the cake: Rakuten's normal rate for NordVPN is 20%.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 reasons to use a VPN

