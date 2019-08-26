Trackr

Always misplacing your keys? Your phone? TV remote? Wallet? Purse? Technology can help. And today, it can help for cheap. Like, insanely cheap.

Today only, Meh has the Trackr Pixel Bluetooth tracking device for just $1 -- by far the lowest price I've seen. (These things originally sold for $25 apiece.) Shipping adds $5, but that's for your total order -- and you can buy up to four, meaning you can get out the door with a quartet for $9. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

You're probably familiar with Tile trackers, which I've written about often. The Pixel works very similarly, tethering to your phone via Bluetooth and then clipping or sticking to something like a keychain or remote. Can't find your keys? Use the Trackr app to make the Pixel ring (and flash its LEDs). Can't find your phone? Press the Pixel's tiny button to make your phone ring (even if it's set to mute).

How does the Pixel compare with the Tile (apart from the very obvious price advantage)? The former's LEDs can definitely help if you're searching in the dark, and they have a replaceable button-cell battery, something Tile added only recently. There's also an Alexa skill ("Alexa, find my phone") that's pretty great, though you don't actually need a Pixel; you can get it free and start using it right now.

However, the Pixel doesn't beep anywhere near as loudly as the latest Tiles, and many reviewers have suggested that Bluetooth range isn't great. I did a quick, informal test: I stuck my phone under a couch cushion, went to the opposite end of the house and pushed the Pixel's button. Immediately I heard the phone. Your mileage may vary, of course. Read CNET's Trackr Pixel preview to learn more.

And, folks: $1. Even if this helps you find misplaced items only some of the time, isn't that worth it? I'm thinking grab four of these now, keep one or two for yourself, then put the others away for your Secret Santa, stocking and/or 4th-night-of-Chanukah needs. Because great gift item!

(By the way, the Meh folks told me that if you happen to receive a unit with a dud battery, which has been known to happen on occasion, they'll replace it for you.)

Bonus deal: Get LG's massive 86-inch TV for $2,197, plus a $200 gift card

The best bet for any home theater is a projector, right? Otherwise how can you get that huge screen you've always wanted? Well, here's a deal that may make you think twice: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Dell has the LG 86UM8070PUA 86-inch Smart TV with AI ThinQ for $2,197 -- a price that includes a $200 Dell eGift card. This model has typically sold for around $2,500, though it was originally $3,000. And while several other stores have it for about the same price, Dell's gift card (which you could use for something like a sound bar) puts their deal ahead.

However, speaking of other stores, I'll note that GameLiquidations (via Rakuten) has the same model for $1,849 with coupon code GL250R. Just one catch: Unlike Dell, GameLiquidations is not an authorized LG seller, meaning you may have trouble getting warranty service should you need it. That would definitely be a buy-at-your-own-risk option.

CNET hasn't reviewed this particular LG, but the user reviews at Best Buy and elsewhere are generally very positive. And you'd spend about the same for a really good, high-quality 4K projector -- then have to deal with mounting, audio challenges and the like. Few projectors have built-in apps, either. And even the brightest models need a dark-ish room for the best results.

I'm just saying: 86 inches! For a price that's not $10,000. Or even $5,000. Progress!

Now playing: Watch this: TrackR finds lost stuff inside your own home

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Mentioned Above Google Pixel (32GB, Quite Black) $228 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.