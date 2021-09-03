Finally, Christopher Lloyd plays Rick of Morty fame in live-action teaser

Screenshot: Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Life is finally imitating art with Christopher Lloyd playing the role of Rick in a live-action teaser, a role which was inspired by his own Doc Brown character in Back to the Future.

A tweet from the Adult Swim account this morning revealed the short video which also features a wheezy Morty.

The teaser is short -- only 14 seconds long -- and after the characters step out of a portal there are two lines of dialogue:

Rick: Morty *burp* we're home

Morty: Oh geez

It's still unknown whether this a teaser for a live action version of the popular, time-travelling comedy or simply advertising an upcoming episode. Rick and Morty and Back to the Future fans alike hope it's the former.

Representatives for Adult Swim did respond immediately to CNET's request for comment.