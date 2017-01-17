Finally, a social media study that doesn't point the finger at millennials

  • CNET
According to Nielsen, Generation X is the age group that spends the most time on social media.

Nielsen's latest study shows that people ages 35 to 49 spend the most time on social media.

Folks who belong to Generation X spend more time on social media than any other age group, according to a new study from Nielsen. This group, made up of people ages 35 to 49, spend almost seven hours a week on social media. Millennials spend just over six hours on social media.

Here are some other interesting insights from the study:

  • Women spend more time on social media than men -- an average of six hours and 33 minutes a week for women versus four hours and 23 minutes for men
  • African-Americans are on social media more than any other ethnic group
  • Facebook is the top social media platform on both smartphones and desktop computers

You can see all the results from the study here.

