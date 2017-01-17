Finally, a social media study that doesn't point the finger at millennials

Folks who belong to Generation X spend more time on social media than any other age group, according to a new study from Nielsen. This group, made up of people ages 35 to 49, spend almost seven hours a week on social media. Millennials spend just over six hours on social media.
Here are some other interesting insights from the study:
- Women spend more time on social media than men -- an average of six hours and 33 minutes a week for women versus four hours and 23 minutes for men
- African-Americans are on social media more than any other ethnic group
- Facebook is the top social media platform on both smartphones and desktop computers
You can see all the results from the study here.