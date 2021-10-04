Final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC reveal: Start time, how to watch and what to expect

Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has received a steady stream of downloadable content since it launched in 2018, and now its final DLC is on the horizon. Nintendo is hosting its last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The stream will offer an in-depth look at the game's final DLC fighter, as well as another wave of Mii Fighter costumes and more. Here's everything you need to know about the stream, including what time it starts and how you can watch it.

Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC reveal start time

The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation airs tomorrow, Oct. 5. The stream begins at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET and will run for approximately 40 minutes.

How to watch

Nintendo is broadcasting the Smash Bros. Ultimate stream on its official YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also tune in right here on CNET and watch the stream using the video embedded below.

What to expect

Like previous Super Smash Bros. streams, Tuesday's presentation will be hosted by game director Masahiro Sakurai, who will unveil the last DLC fighter and announce when they'll be joining the game. Sakurai will also offer an in-depth look at the fighter's moves and other accompanying content, including a new stage and additional music tracks.

In addition to the new fighter, Nintendo of Europe confirmed that the final wave of Mii Fighter costumes will be revealed during Tuesday's stream. These will presumably go live alongside the new fighter sometime this month.

In total, 11 DLC characters have been released for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate thus far, making tomorrow's reveal the 12th (and final) addition to the game. The character is included as part of the $30 Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which also grants access to the other season 2 DLC fighters: Min Min, Steve/Alex, Sephiroth and Pyra/Mythra. Players will also have the option to purchase the new fighter individually for $6.