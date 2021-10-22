Final sale: 20% off sitewide on Groove Life fashion rings

Groove Life

Today is the final day to receive a using the offer code CNETDEALDAYS. You've never seen anything like these rings before. They have breathable grooves that allow air in and wick sweat out, and it is fully customizable and made to be as comfortable as possible for men and women.

If you've never worn a silicone band before, I'm sure you're curious as to why silicone rings are superior to regular rings in terms of quality. Aside from the lower price, they are sturdy and flexible, so you won't have to worry about chipping, heat conduction, or fit concerns over time. They're hypoallergenic and waterproof; and they protect your finger from ring avulsion by breaking away if it gets snagged on something. The best thing is that these rings come with a lifetime warranty. Groove Life will replace it, no questions asked.

No one is advising you to abandon traditional rings, but if you're searching for something different that you can wear everywhere, Groove Life rings are the way to go.